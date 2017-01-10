Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Avista Corporation (AVA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Avista Corporation worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista Corporation by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,029,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,130,000 after buying an additional 593,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avista Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,179,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,633,000 after buying an additional 413,934 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Avista Corporation by 57.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 424,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 155,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avista Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista Corporation by 68.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 74,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) traded up 0.21% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. 275,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. Avista Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm earned $303.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. Avista Corporation had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Avista Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Avista Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Williams Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avista Corporation from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Avista Corporation Company Profile

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility with certain other business ventures. The Company operates through two business segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity, and distributes natural gas serving electric and natural gas customers in eastern Washington and northern Idaho and natural gas customers in parts of Oregon.

