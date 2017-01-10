Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW) Downgraded to Sector Perform at AltaCorp Capital

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) was downgraded by AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.20 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trican Well Service from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.19.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) traded up 1.56% on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,235 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.01 billion.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd. is a Canada-based oilfield services company. The Company provides an array of specialized products, equipment, services and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada, the United States, Kazakhstan, Russia and Norway, as well as limited operations in Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

