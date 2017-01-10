Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Brean Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Trevena and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trevena presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) opened at 6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. Trevena has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s market capitalization is $340.69 million.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. Trevena had a negative net margin of 841.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. Analysts anticipate that Trevena will post ($1.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maxine Gowen purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 88.9% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 716,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 336,916 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 153.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 28.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

Trevena Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and intends to commercialize therapeutics that use an approach to target G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Using its product platform, the Company has identified and advanced three differentiated product candidates: Oliceridine (TRV130), TRV027 and TRV250.

