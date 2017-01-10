Trecora Resources (TREC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

TREC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on Trecora Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) opened at 14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $343.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

In other news, insider Connie Cook sold 7,512 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $90,970.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,066.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Trecora Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Trecora Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Trecora Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 179,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Trecora Resources by 36.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources, formerly Arabian American Development Company, is engaged in manufacturing of specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes, and providing custom processing services. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing of various specialty petrochemical products and manufacturing of specialty synthetic waxes.

