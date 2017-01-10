Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Bond Prices Fall 1.3%

An issue of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) debt fell 1.3% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.5% coupon and is set to mature on April 15, 2031. The debt is now trading at $85.20. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Transocean from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Transocean from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) traded down 0.98% on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. 11,795,002 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.98. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,126 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company operates through the contract drilling services segment.

