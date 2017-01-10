TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,045,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,556,057,000 after buying an additional 333,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,773,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,449,914,000 after buying an additional 652,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,074,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $778,031,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,408,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $572,170,000 after buying an additional 507,970 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 11.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,578,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $430,830,000 after buying an additional 582,041 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) traded up 0.78% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. 3,845,396 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/tjx-companies-inc-the-tjx-shares-sold-by-first-citizens-bank-trust-co/1147192.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 6,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $533,131.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.