Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) CFO Timothy J. Shaheen sold 32,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) opened at 12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Cadiz, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm’s market capitalization is $230.15 million.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadiz, Inc. will post ($1.33) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Timothy J. Shaheen Sells 32,000 Shares of Cadiz, Inc. (CDZI) Stock” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/timothy-j-shaheen-sells-32000-shares-of-cadiz-inc-cdzi-stock/1146023.html.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc is a land and water resource development company with approximately 45,000 acres of land in three areas of eastern San Bernardino County, California. The Company’s primary business is to acquire and develop land with water resources for various uses, including groundwater supply, groundwater storage and agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.