Timothy J. Shaheen Sells 32,000 Shares of Cadiz, Inc. (CDZI) Stock

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2017 // No Comments

Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) CFO Timothy J. Shaheen sold 32,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) opened at 12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Cadiz, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm’s market capitalization is $230.15 million.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadiz, Inc. will post ($1.33) earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Timothy J. Shaheen Sells 32,000 Shares of Cadiz, Inc. (CDZI) Stock” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/timothy-j-shaheen-sells-32000-shares-of-cadiz-inc-cdzi-stock/1146023.html.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc is a land and water resource development company with approximately 45,000 acres of land in three areas of eastern San Bernardino County, California. The Company’s primary business is to acquire and develop land with water resources for various uses, including groundwater supply, groundwater storage and agriculture.

5 Day Chart for NASDAQ:CDZI

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

Bernard P. Aldrich Sells 10,000 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Stock
Bernard P. Aldrich Sells 10,000 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Stock
Timothy J. Shaheen Sells 32,000 Shares of Cadiz, Inc. Stock
Timothy J. Shaheen Sells 32,000 Shares of Cadiz, Inc. Stock
Jefferies Group Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
Jefferies Group Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
Gartner, Inc. Stock Rating Upgraded by RBC Capital Markets
Gartner, Inc. Stock Rating Upgraded by RBC Capital Markets
Bank of America Corporation Initiates Coverage on Triangle Capital Corporation
Bank of America Corporation Initiates Coverage on Triangle Capital Corporation
UMB Financial Corporation Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company
UMB Financial Corporation Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company


Leave a Reply

 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe