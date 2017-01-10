Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 99,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $129,466,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the third quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) traded up 0.20% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.78. 1,806,625 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 52-week low of $119.75 and a 52-week high of $160.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average is $150.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company is a provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. The company operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

