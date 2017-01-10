The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Vetr upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $31.70 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Blackstone Group L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded The Blackstone Group L.P. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.93.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) traded down 1.4641% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.0239. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,058 shares. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0199 and a beta of 1.44.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The Blackstone Group L.P. had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business earned $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The Blackstone Group L.P.’s revenue was down 4432.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group L.P. will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group L.P. news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,728,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $220,443,210.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. during the second quarter worth $668,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 20.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 5.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 20.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 841,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 144,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 12.3% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 120,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. (Blackstone) is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, non-investment grade credit, secondary funds and other multi-asset class strategies.

