Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Stake Boosted by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 31.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) traded up 2.95% on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 225,585 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.97 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $43.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,127,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,864,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,996 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $251,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $565,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. In addition to steaks, the Company also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

