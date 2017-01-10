Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 13,613 Shares of Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nielsen N.V. were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West raised its position in Nielsen N.V. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Nielsen N.V. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 275,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen N.V. during the third quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in Nielsen N.V. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Nielsen N.V. during the third quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Nielsen N.V. had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen N.V. from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In other Nielsen N.V. news, Vice Chairman Arvin Kash sold 120,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,283,816.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $254,843.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,121.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen N.V. Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

