Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,337 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,284,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after buying an additional 449,493 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 233,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 855.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 242,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 217,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) traded up 0.51% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,677 shares. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.72 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NYCB. Bank of America Corporation downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. FBR & Co cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Banking Operations segment serves consumers and businesses by offering and servicing a range of loan and deposit products and other financial services.

