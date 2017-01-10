Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.8-24.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.91 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $65.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company earned $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $66.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 11.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,211,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,095,000 after buying an additional 4,389,590 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 4.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 19,358,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,375,000 after buying an additional 896,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 14.2% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,577,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,933,000 after buying an additional 568,998 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited during the second quarter valued at $25,399,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 65.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,128,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,705,000 after buying an additional 447,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

