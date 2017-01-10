Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTPH. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) opened at 4.45 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $164.22 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 1,120.67%. The company’s revenue was down 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 899,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Tetraphase) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its chemistry technology to create antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. It is developing its lead product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections.

