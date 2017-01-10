Tessera Technologies, Inc. (TSRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark Co.

Benchmark Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tessera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tessera Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Tessera Technologies (NASDAQ:TSRA) opened at 43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. Tessera Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $45.95.

Tessera Technologies (NASDAQ:TSRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tessera Technologies had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm earned $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tessera Technologies will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald E. Stout sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $84,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,688.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSRA. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tessera Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tessera Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tessera Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tessera Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Tessera Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Tessera Technologies Company Profile

Tessera Holding Corporation is a product and technology licensing company. The Company’s technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas, such as audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, three dimensional (3D) semiconductor interconnect and packaging.

