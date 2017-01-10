Tesoro Corporation (TSO) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tesoro Corporation were worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in Tesoro Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tesoro Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Tesoro Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Tesoro Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Tesoro Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) traded up 0.258% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.891. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,529 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. Tesoro Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.80 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.896 and a beta of 1.70.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Tesoro Corporation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesoro Corporation will post $5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Tesoro Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tesoro Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Tesoro Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 26th. RBC Capital Markets set a $87.00 target price on Tesoro Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr upgraded Tesoro Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesoro Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesoro Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.36.

Tesoro Corporation Company Profile

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company. The Company operates through three business segments: Refining operating segment (Refining), which owns and operates refineries, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels; TLLP, a publicly traded limited partnership, which includes certain crude oil and natural gas gathering assets, natural gas processing and crude oil and refined products terminaling, and transportation and storage assets, and marketing segment (Marketing), which sells transportation fuels.

