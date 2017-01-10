Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Stake Increased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,540 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $44,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 60.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) traded up 0.43% on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. 24,628 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.87. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 112.05%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TPX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding provider. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates in two segments: North America, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

