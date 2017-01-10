Telford Homes plc (TEF) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Telford Homes plc (LON:TEF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 485 ($5.90) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Telford Homes plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Telford Homes plc to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.01) to GBX 360 ($4.38) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Telford Homes plc (LON:TEF) opened at 329.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 316.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.15. The company’s market cap is GBX 245.86 million. Telford Homes plc has a 12 month low of GBX 254.01 and a 12 month high of GBX 400.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%.

In other Telford Homes plc news, insider David Durant sold 46,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £145,548 ($177,001.09).

About Telford Homes plc

Telford Homes Plc is a residential developer operating across London. The Company is engaged in planning, designing and building developments on brownfield sites in London. The Company operates through the segment of housebuilding in the United Kingdom. The Company builds apartments, houses, schools, churches and commercial buildings as part of residential led mixed use developments.

