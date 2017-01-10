Teladoc (TDOC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) in the last few weeks:

1/10/2017 – Teladoc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2017 – Teladoc is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2017 – Teladoc is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2017 – Teladoc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teladoc is witnessing steady business growth with insurers and customers increasingly embracing telehealth. It’s organic growth initiative remains on track. With four acquisitions completed since its inception, the insurer has expanded its distribution capabilities and broadened its service offering. Its buyout of HealthiestYou is expected to further solidify its leadership position. Also the company boasts an impressive clientele. It has, nevertheless, incurred significant losses in each quarter since 2013. As of Dec 31, 2015, it had an accumulated deficit of $130.5 million. These losses pertain to substantial investments made for growth. Despite its growing business, the company’s share price has underperformed the Zacks categorized Medical Services industry. “

12/20/2016 – Teladoc had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

12/4/2016 – Teladoc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2016 – Teladoc is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2016 – Teladoc is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) traded up 3.74% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. 586,938 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company’s market capitalization is $830.88 million. Teladoc, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $19.53.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business earned $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 69.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. Teladoc’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc, Inc. will post ($1.43) EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 255,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,724.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Chp III sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company operates through health services segment. Its solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board-certified physicians and behavioral health professionals who treat a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

