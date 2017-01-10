Teachers Advisors LLC Has $10,022,000 Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $203,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) traded down 3.69% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. 1,471,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company of Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and West Coast Trust Company, Inc The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The Bank provides a range of financial services through approximately 150 branch locations in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

