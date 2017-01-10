TD Securities Analysts Give Aritzia Inc (ATZ) a C$22.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$22.00 price target on Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATZ. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) opened at 17.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.87 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/td-securities-analysts-give-aritzia-inc-atz-a-c22-00-price-target/1145763.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.