TD Securities Analysts Give Aritzia Inc (ATZ) a C$22.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$22.00 price target on Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATZ. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.00.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) opened at 17.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.87 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $19.40.
