TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. raised their price target on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $37.00 price target on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.50 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.16.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) opened at 46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $829 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian M. Levitt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,459.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 15,143,973.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,920,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,783,000 after buying an additional 222,919,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,462,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,394,000 after buying an additional 403,843 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 10.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 11,148,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,459,000 after buying an additional 1,089,452 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,466,000 after buying an additional 632,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,937,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,462,000 after buying an additional 400,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

