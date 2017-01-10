TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,862,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation were worth $100,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAM Group Holding A S raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 4,827,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,452,000 after buying an additional 134,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,548,000 after buying an additional 506,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 11.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 311,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) opened at 46.55 on Tuesday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.60.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $829 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.16.

In other news, Director Brian M. Levitt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,459.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

