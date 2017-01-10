Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 563.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 450.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.11. 925,509 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $118.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Intuit had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 82.77%. The firm had revenue of $778 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post $4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.54 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

In other Intuit news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $218,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 26,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $3,027,186.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,631.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

