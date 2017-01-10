Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation during the second quarter valued at $326,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 113.6% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 564,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 14.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) traded up 0.46% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. 391,391 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.67. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company earned $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.14 million. Tupperware Brands Corporation had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 124.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Corporation will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other Tupperware Brands Corporation news, insider Allan Dando sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $37,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $171,264.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Tupperware products, and cosmetics and personal care products. The Company’s segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America. The Europe, Asia Pacific and Tupperware North America segments include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand.

