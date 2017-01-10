Synnex Corporation (SNX) COO Sells $211,269.76 in Stock

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) COO Dennis Polk sold 1,742 shares of Synnex Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total value of $211,269.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,000 shares of Synnex Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $116,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,377 shares of Synnex Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $140,040.90.

Shares of Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) opened at 120.60 on Tuesday. Synnex Corporation has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $128.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Synnex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/synnex-corporation-snx-coo-sells-211269-76-in-stock/1146063.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Synnex Corporation from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Synnex Corporation from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synnex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on Synnex Corporation from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 5.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 462,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,845,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 17.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Synnex Corporation by 96.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 32,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synnex Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation is a process services company. The Company offers a range of services to resellers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), financial and insurance institutions, and other industry verticals across the world. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

Receive News & Ratings for Synnex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synnex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.