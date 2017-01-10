Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ:SYKE) opened at 29.22 on Tuesday. Sykes Enterprises, has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business earned $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.96 million. Sykes Enterprises, had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, will post $1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 3.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 0.6% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing arena. The Company provides an array of customer contact management solutions to a range of clients in communications, financial services, technology or consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare and other industry verticals.

