Susquehanna Reiterates Neutral Rating for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) opened at 30.04 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 4.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,877,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,619,000 after buying an additional 697,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,385,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,915,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company during the second quarter valued at $27,321,000. Finally, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,024,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after buying an additional 38,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of integrated circuits and semiconductors. The main businesses of the Company include the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing and sales of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices, as well as the manufacture of masks.

