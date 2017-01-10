Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Position Decreased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.39% of Superior Industries International worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Superior Industries International by 175.8% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Superior Industries International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Superior Industries International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 903,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Superior Industries International by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Superior Industries International by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 185,850 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company earned $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Industries International, Inc. will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing aluminum road wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It operates in the segment of automotive wheels. Its supplies cast aluminum wheels. The Company offers its products to the automobile and light truck manufacturers.

