SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,829,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,629,000 after buying an additional 1,335,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,288,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,342,000 after buying an additional 1,918,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 64.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,267,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,618,000 after buying an additional 3,238,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 7,702,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,420,000 after buying an additional 749,340 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,154,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,903,000 after buying an additional 374,253 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) traded up 0.83% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 3,133,137 shares of the stock were exchanged. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $56.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.39.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/suntrust-banks-inc-sti-shares-sold-by-stoneridge-investment-partners-llc/1146959.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on SunTrust Banks from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.26.

In related news, insider Aleem Gillani sold 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $393,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $36,190.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,744.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.