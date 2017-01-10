Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $1,724,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $718,824,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,071,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,100,000 after buying an additional 701,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,301,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,426.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after buying an additional 509,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 16,831.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 415,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after buying an additional 412,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. 1,491,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post $9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

In other news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $797,777.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a range of financial products and services, including life insurance, annuities and investment management. The Company’s divisions include U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management Division; U.S.

