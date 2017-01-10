Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $1,721,000 Position in Scholastic Corporation (SCHL)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Scholastic Corporation worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 6.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 237,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 22.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) traded up 1.25% on Tuesday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,838 shares. Scholastic Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company earned $623.10 million during the quarter. Scholastic Corporation had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scholastic Corporation will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Scholastic Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

SCHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

In related news, CFO Maureen Oconnell sold 33,267 shares of Scholastic Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,598,479.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,241.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Robinson sold 18,595 shares of Scholastic Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $870,431.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,356,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,917,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholastic Corporation Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

