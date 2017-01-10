Suntrust Banks Inc. Decreases Position in NetSuite Inc. (N)

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetSuite Inc. (NYSE:N) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,420 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in NetSuite were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in NetSuite by 0.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetSuite during the third quarter worth about $4,328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NetSuite by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in NetSuite during the third quarter worth about $2,368,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in NetSuite by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetSuite Inc. (NYSE:N) remained flat at $90.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. NetSuite Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.75 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.99.

NetSuite (NYSE:N) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. NetSuite had a negative return on equity of 28.78% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetSuite Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on N. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetSuite in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson set a $109.00 price target on shares of NetSuite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NetSuite from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America Corporation reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NetSuite in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of NetSuite in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetSuite has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

In other news, major shareholder Price T. Rowe Associates Inc /M sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $4,195,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Evan Goldberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,015,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,437.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

