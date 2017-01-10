SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wunderlich assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Albert D. Bolles acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Dean Hollis acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 194.2% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in SunOpta by 69.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 96.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 77,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 37,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) opened at 7.35 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $629.57 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $348.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. The Company operates through two segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. Its Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains and seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities.

