Sunoco LP (SUN) Lowered to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Vetr currently has $28.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) opened at 27.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $101,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 147.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $223,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, formerly Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through the Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors.

