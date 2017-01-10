Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Position Cut by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 255,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 739,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after buying an additional 178,056 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,040,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,214,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,537,000 after buying an additional 4,998,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 271.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 490,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 358,435 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) traded down 1.09% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,557 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The firm’s market cap is $54.14 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Suncor Energy ‘s payout ratio is currently -78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

