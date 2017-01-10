Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,737 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,453,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $86,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. I.G. Investment Management LTD. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.9% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 6,354,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,232,000 after buying an additional 918,112 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5,812.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 198.4% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,685,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,812,000 after buying an additional 1,785,564 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $1,629,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) opened at 32.94 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Sunday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

