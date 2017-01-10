Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Invests $30,647,000 in Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,950,975 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,647,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRPN. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $2,740,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $104,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,455 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 181.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,292 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) traded up 0.142% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.525. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,857 shares. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The stock’s market cap is $2.02 billion.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The coupon company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Groupon had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post $0.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Groupon from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

In other Groupon news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,197.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,257.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces throughout the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and international operations (Rest of World).

