Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Buys 239,600 Shares of Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 578.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 239,600 shares during the period. Tesla Motors makes up about 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Tesla Motors were worth $57,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 92.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 171.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 75.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded down 0.685% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.695. The stock had a trading volume of 389,799 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average of $207.26. The stock’s market cap is $34.43 billion. Tesla Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.05 and a 12-month high of $269.34.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.25. The firm earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Tesla Motors had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Tesla Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 145.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla Motors, Inc. will post ($2.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tesla Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.24.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 33,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $6,379,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,629,367.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $532,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,521,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Motors, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world. In addition to developing its own vehicles, it sells energy storage products.

