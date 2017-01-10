Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.27 million.Sucampo Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY16 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) opened at 13.55 on Tuesday. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.18 million, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCMP shares. Vetr upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other Sucampo Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $3,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,709.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Getman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,148.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCMP. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,260,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 675,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 477,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 227.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 367,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 255,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on research and development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal, ophthalmic and oncology-based inflammatory disorders. It operates through development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products segment. Its operations are conducted through Sucampo AG, based in Zug, Switzerland, through which the Company conducts certain worldwide and European operations; Sucampo Pharma, LLC, based in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan and R-Tech Ueno, Ltd., based in Kobe, Japan, through which the Company conducts its Asian operations; Sucampo Pharma Americas LLC, based in Rockville, Maryland, through which the Company conducts operations in North and South America, and Sucampo Pharma Europe, Ltd., based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

