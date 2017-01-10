Strs Ohio Maintains Stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (SBS)

Strs Ohio held its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 17.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) traded down 0.77% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 619,676 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Several brokerages have commented on SBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

