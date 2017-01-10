Strs Ohio Has $11,610,000 Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in M.D.C. Holdings were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,237,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,138,000 after buying an additional 635,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,508,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,392,000 after buying an additional 562,613 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 83.5% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,023,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after buying an additional 465,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,155,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,810,000 after buying an additional 346,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings during the second quarter worth about $3,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) traded up 1.23% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 98,575 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company earned $578 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.16 million. M.D.C. Holdings had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of M.D.C. Holdings in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

About M.D.C. Holdings

M.DC Holdings, Inc is engaged in two primary operations, such as homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding operations consist of subsidiary companies that purchases finished lots or develop lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

