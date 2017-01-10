Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Banced Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 7,394 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 30.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 25.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) traded up 2.71% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. 3,649,900 shares of the company were exchanged. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 140.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 169,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $10,626,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that offers accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

