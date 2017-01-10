Stora Enso OYJ (SEOAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso OYJ (NASDAQ:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Shares of Stora Enso OYJ (NASDAQ:SEOAY) opened at 10.57 on Thursday. Stora Enso OYJ has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97.

