Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 220,513 Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 220,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 58,244 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) traded up 0.62% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 4,033,532 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 256.96%. The firm earned $839 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 220,513 Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/stoneridge-investment-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-220513-pitney-bowes-inc-pbi/1146956.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach purchased 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $69,947.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,630.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Guidotti purchased 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $50,053.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $50,053.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions to help clients market to their customers, and shipping and mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.