Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 55,854 Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 78.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 83.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 20.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) traded up 0.71% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,402 shares. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Dollar General Corporation had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Dollar General Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dollar General Corporation’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Vetr raised Dollar General Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.51 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price objective on Dollar General Corporation from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 6,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $492,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,213.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

