StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STON shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wunderlich reduced their price target on shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Miller sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $29,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. by 10.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) opened at 10.64 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $377.72 million. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.

StoneMor Partners L.P. Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes. The Company operates through two segments: Cemetery Operations and Funeral Homes. Its Cemetery Operations segment sells interment rights, caskets, burial vaults, cremation niches, markers and other cemetery related merchandise. Its Funeral Homes segment offers a range of services, including family consultation, final expense insurance products, the removal and preparation of remains, provision of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, worship and performance of funeral services, and transportation services.

