Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (CONN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 270.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,830 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.66% of Conn’s worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Creative Planning raised its stake in Conn’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Conn’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) traded up 2.33% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 576,031 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company’s market capitalization is $407.34 million.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company earned $308.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post ($0.54) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

