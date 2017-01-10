State of Tennessee Treasury Department Holds Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (POST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department maintained its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Post Holdings worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Post Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Post Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) traded down 0.88% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,490 shares. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.38 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Post Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm earned $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Post Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Post Holdings from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other Post Holdings news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.48 per share, with a total value of $9,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,313,058.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Post Holdings

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

