State of Tennessee Treasury Department Holds Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe Holdings worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 8.8% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 40.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) traded up 1.22% on Tuesday, reaching $137.32. 293,944 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.49. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $107.27 and a one year high of $138.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.31.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.54%. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post $6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.68.

In related news, insider Aditya Dutt sold 599 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $74,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ross Curtis sold 21,097 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $2,836,702.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,531,806.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services. The Company’s core products include property catastrophe reinsurance and specialty reinsurance risks. The Company’s segments include Catastrophe Reinsurance, Specialty Reinsurance and Lloyd’s. Catastrophe Reinsurance includes catastrophe reinsurance and certain property catastrophe joint ventures managed by the Company’s ventures unit.

